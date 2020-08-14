New Book ‘Finding Freedom’ Has Made Prince Harry, Prince William’s Relationship Worse, Source Says

“Finding Freedom,” the new book that details the exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal family, has stunned everyone by coming out with new details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, it seems that the book is also creating more tension between Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William.

A source told US Weekly that the book has done far more damage to their relationship than anything else.

“‘Finding Freedom’ has made things worse between them,” the source was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

The insider also claimed that Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge have been working tirelessly to improve their relationship. However, the source admitted that there are many issues between the brothers that remain unresolved.

“They are working on getting their relationship back on track. There continue to be issues between the brothers,” the source told the publication.

The revelation comes a few days after a report claimed that Prince William was hurt after seeing his brother becoming distant from him for his wife’s sake.

In May, royal author Katie Nicholl confirmed that things were not well between the royal siblings for some time. However, at the time she claimed that the royal brothers have sorted things out and have reconnected with each other.

“There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone . They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

A representative for Markle and Prince Harry has already confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not participate in the making of “Finding Freedom.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom’. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting,” the Sussexes’ spokesperson said.