New bores suspended in Qld hinterland

Sinking bores for groundwater will be halted for one year around the Gold Coast Hinterland.

The Queensland Government announced new bores would not be approved – except for farmers and land owners – at Tamborine Mountain and Springbrook.

Concerns over the amount of water being extracted in the region has prompted the decision, according to Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham.

“Good decisions are made on the facts, and we need more facts about how much groundwater is being used, and by whom, to get a clearer picture,” he said.

“A key part of that will be asking all water users to tell us how much water they currently use.”

The 12-month moratorium will start on Friday, with investigations into groundwater resources to continue.

The decision follows calls from the community to ban water extraction after parents at Tamborine Mountain State School were reportedly told the school’s bore was running dry.

It was claimed students were advised to bring water to school to ensure they did not go thirsty.