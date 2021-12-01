New Brian Laundrie rumors have surfaced as parents have been seen retracing their steps and sleuths have identified seven unanswered questions.

As parents retrace their steps and sleuths point out seven unanswered questions, new Brian Laundrie speculation has surfaced.

Several unanswered questions about the Brian Laundrie investigation remain unanswered, according to web sleuths, after his parents were seen “retracing his steps.”

Chris and Roberta Laundrie were photographed walking in the Florida wilderness on Tuesday, just weeks after coroners confirmed their son died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Laundrie’s parents trawled through the campgrounds that investigators and volunteers had combed endlessly during the weeks-long search.

Chris and Robert emerged from the backcountry, holding hands as they walked back to their car after a three-hour morning journey deep into the backcountry.

It was their first visit to the site since Laundrie’s skeletal remains were discovered on October 20.

The bones were sent to an anthropologist for further examination after the remains were discovered, as preliminary autopsy results were conclusive.

Laundrie took her own life, but the exact date of her death is unknown.

He went missing on September 17th, just days after telling his parents he was going for a hike in the snake-infested Carlton Reserve.

Web sleuths are trying to figure out where Laundrie got the gun with which he killed himself.

When the remains were discovered, police discovered a dry bag and a notebook believed to belong to the fugitive.

Steve Bertolino, the lawyer for the Laundrie family, said he “doesn’t know” if the weapon used by the 23-year-old was recovered by police.

Chris and Roberta voluntarily surrendered all guns in their home to cops on September 17 – the day Laundrie went missing – as cops finished their missing person paperwork, he said.

It was discovered that the case did not contain a handgun.

Bertolino said he “doesn’t know” if the weapon Brian used was found “near Brian’s remains or among his belongings” by police.

Bertolino’s comments have been referred to the FBI for comment.

“Imagine, with the frenzied atmosphere at the time, if the public thought Brian had a gun!” he told The Sun. “I can’t speak to why LE didn’t reveal the information, but we talked about it at the time, and I believe they felt the same way I did.”

They may have armed their son with a gun and “helped” him avoid police, according to John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted.

“They’re actively aiding and abetting his escape and they’re helping him stay out there,” he said. Walsh’s claims are unsupported by evidence.

Laundrie was initially said to have left the family home on September 14, but this was later changed to September 13.

The change sparked a flurry of speculation on Reddit.

In addition, the FBI looked into it…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]