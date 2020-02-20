New chancellor to unveil UK’s first post-Brexit budget on March 11 as planned

LONDON, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Britain will unveil its first post-Brexit budget on March 11 as planned, said the country’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak Tuesday, who was appointed last week following the resignation of his predecessor Sajid Javid in a cabinet reshuffle.

“Cracking on with preparations for my first budget on March 11. It will deliver on the promises we made to the British people — leveling up and unleashing the country’s potential,” he said on Twitter.

The chancellor only has three weeks to piece together the budget, which will outline Britain’s economic and financial strategy in the first year outside the European Union (EU).

The budget is one of the government’s most important documents, with a legal requirement to be announced before the new fiscal tax year for 2020-21 starting in April.

The document is eagerly awaited by business leaders to learn how it will impact on spending plans, taxation levels and the cost of items such as cigarettes, alcohol and fuel for vehicles. It also outlines personal taxation levels, national insurance and corporation taxes for businesses.

Coming just weeks after Britain ended its EU membership on Jan. 31, the budget will also be carefully studied in Brussels.