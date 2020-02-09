New concerns for troubled Mascot Towers

Engineers have raised concerns about cracking brick work at the troubled Mascot Towers apartment complex in Sydney.

A Mascot Towers spokesman said the cracking was purely cosmetic and the building’s structural integrity was not affected.

The spokesman said they have asked some commercial tenants to temporarily vacate the complex and had established a public safety exclusion zone as a precaution.

“No bricks have fallen, there have been no incidents and the risk of falling bricks is deemed small by our professional engineers, but we have a duty of care to the public and we have acted to ensure public safety,” the spokesman said on Friday morning.

“We are developing a remediation plan to address this issue and we hope to have that plan finalised within a week to allow remediation to get underway.”

There are concerns about cracks in the brickwork on the Bourke Street facade of one of the apartment towers.

The 132-unit residential block was evacuated in June last year after cracks were found in the primary support structure and facade masonry.

Engineering advice suggested the cracks have continued to widen as new ones develop.

Repair work on the bricks would not delay the broader structural repairs, the Mascot Towers spokesman said.

“This work will not detract from or delay the work being undertaken on-site to restore the structural integrity of Mascot Towers and to get people back into their homes.”

A spokeswoman for building commissioner David Chandler said the government was still investigating the new cracks.

“The building commissioner has been made aware of possible risks associated with cracks identified on the facade of Mascot Towers,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Early advice is that there is a low probability of an incident occurring, however for public safety temporary exclusion zones have been established.”

The small business commissioner is supporting commercial tenants who have been forced to close.

Mr Chandler in November delivered an interim damage report to the Mascot Towers strata committee.

Members of the strata committee were made to sign a confidentiality agreement to stop them sharing the findings of the report.