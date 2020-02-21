New concerns over methane emission levels

Ancient air samples show methane emissions caused by humans have been “vastly underestimated”, scientists say.

Researchers have analysed pre-industrial air trapped in Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets, to show modern methane emissions are 25 to 40 per cent higher than previously estimated.

Because the sampled air came from a time when there were no industrial emissions sources, the scientists discovered the levels of naturally-released fossil methane were much lower than previously reported.

The findings, published in scientific journal Nature, suggest that curbing methane emissions from human activity could therefore have a greater impact on climate change than once thought.

Methane emitted by human activity is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide, according to the researchers.

Methane lasts about nine years in the atmosphere compared to carbon dioxide emissions, which persist for about a century.

“If we stopped emitting all carbon dioxide today, high carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere would still persist for a long time,” report co-author Dr Benjamin Hmiel from the University of Rochester said.

“Methane is important to study because if we make changes to our current methane emissions, it’s going to reflect more quickly.”

The study was led by a team from University of Rochester in the US but involved work from international scientists including researchers from Australia’s Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation and the CSIRO.