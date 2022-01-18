New coronavirus cases in France have reached an all-time high.

New coronavirus cases in France are at an all-time high.

Over 300,000 daily infections were recorded in the country over the last week.

PARIS, FRANCE

On Tuesday, France reported an all-time high of over 464,000 new coronavirus cases, once again outpacing the rest of Europe in terms of daily infections.

According to figures released by the public health department, a total of 464,769 cases and 215 deaths were detected in the last 24 hours.

In the last week, the steady increase in positive screenings has resulted in an average of over 300,000 daily cases.

The number of people admitted to hospitals has also risen, with over 25,000 people being admitted.

The shocking figures come after parliament approved a contentious vaccine pass that limits unvaccinated people’s access to public places and eliminates the use of negative PCR tests to slow the spread of disease.

While the government had planned to implement the law immediately, it is still awaiting final approval from the Constitutional Council, the highest judicial body in the country.

Several lawmakers oppose the vaccine pass legislation, fearing that it will restrict the unvaccinated’s freedom of movement.

Anti-vaxxers oppose the bill, claiming that the government is attempting to persuade them to get immunized against the virus.

The vaccine pass replaces an older health pass system that required proof of a negative PCR test or vaccination schedule in order to enter restaurants, cafes, bars, movie theaters, and public transportation.

The country’s Council of Economic Analysis (CAE) published a paper on Tuesday concluding that the government’s health pass, which was introduced in July, was successful in saving 4,000 lives and preventing thousands of hospitalizations, as well as helping to keep the economy afloat.