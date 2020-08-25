New coronavirus chaos as test result waiting times soar due to IT malfunction

England’s Test and Test system has been plunged into new chaos after waiting times for vital coronavirus test results soared.

Just 7% of people who took a test at a “satellite centre” got their results within 48 hours in the week to August 12 – down from 75% two weeks earlier.

And only 28% of people who were posted home testing kits got the result within 48 hours – down from 72%.

The Department of Health and Social Care admitted the problem was caused by an “IT systems failure” at a ‘Lighthouse’ mega-laboratory.

This “resulted in a delay to the processing of results,” the government said. “In addition, the increase of tests across all routes has resulted in backlogs in some laboratories.”

Waiting times also rose for “in-person tests” – which include walk-in and drive-through centres – with 40% of people waiting more than 24 hours for a result, compared to 30% the previous week.

Quick results are vital because people’s close contacts only start being traced once they’ve tested positive for coronavirus. A two-day delay could mean people unwittingly spread Covid-19 to their friends and family.

It is the latest debacle to hit the ill-fated Test and Trace programme – and comes as the number of Covid-sufferers’ contacts reached by the scheme hit a new low.

Of people who spoke to Test and Trace, just 71.3% of their close contacts were reached and told to isolate last week.

That was down from 74.2% the week before and the lowest since Test and Trace launched in May.

It comes as health chiefs finally start pilots in London tomorrow of the long-delayed Test and Trace app – two months after the first version had to be ditched.

Residents in the borough of Newham, East London, will receive letters over the weekend urging them to sign up for the new app run with Apple and Google technology.

The app has been translated into five new languages including Urdu, Gujarati and Bengali and Test and Trace has worked with the Stratford Westfield shopping centre.

Yet Test and Trace is also preparing for its work to be absorbed into a new National Institute for Health Protection – to be led by current Test and Trace chief Dido Harding.

MPs voiced fury at the choice of the Tory peer – who has no medical background and led TalkTalk when it suffered a record data breach fine.

The government has insisted Baroness Harding will only be in the role temporarily before a permanent leader is found.

The Mirror understands Baroness Harding has made clear she will not be applying for the permanent role.

Test and Trace has also been under fire for its underworked army of outsourced national contact tracers – who’ll be scaled back from Monday in favour of local council teams.

A source said private contractors Serco and Sitel will be paid less as they do less work from next week – but the exact financial arrangements are still under wraps.

Meanwhile it’s understood it could be some time before major changes as part of the new institute – which will also see Public Health England scrapped.

A source said: “We won’t be making structural changes to people’s terms and conditions between now and the other side of winter.”