New coronavirus outbreak is a huge concern for the…

LONDON, Jan 23 – Britain’s business minister said on Thursday that the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China was a huge concern for the world.

“We are now routinely checking all flights from Wuhan – obviously this is a huge concern for the world but in particular for that city in China, which I understand is now in lockdown, and we will of course be guided by all of the advice that comes from the world health authorities and also from the evidence that´s coming out of China itself,” business minister Andrea Leadsom told Sky.

“I think everybody will be worried in principle but obviously it´s important to have a measured reaction.”

China is putting on lockdown a city of 11 million people considered the epicentre of a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 and infected nearly 600, as health authorities around the world scramble to prevent a global pandemic. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; writing by Guy Faulconbridge)