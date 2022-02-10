New COVID-19 cases and fatalities have been reported in Latin America.

New COVID-19 cases and fatalities have been reported in Latin American countries.

Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Paraguay all fight the pandemic.

Late Wednesday, countries across Latin America released new data on cases of COVID-19 infection and coronavirus-related deaths.

The virus has claimed the lives of at least 1,264 people in Brazil in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 635,074, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

178,814 more people tested positive for the coronavirus during the same time period, bringing the total number of cases to over 26.95 million.

Following the United States, the number of recoveries in Brazil, which has the most deaths in Latin America, surpassed 23.3 million.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases in Mexico has surpassed 5.19 million, with 24,898 new cases added.

The death toll has risen by 743 in the last 24 hours, bringing it to 310,627.

To date, the country has reported a total of 4.4 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, the Colombian Health Ministry reported 207 more virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 136,404.

With 8,785 new infections, the total number of cases approached 6 million, while the number of recoveries surpassed 5.79 million.

Argentina’s caseload increased to over 8.67 million in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Health Ministry.

After 218 patients died in the last 24 hours, the national death toll has risen to 123,444.

Over 8.28 million recoveries have been reported in the country, which has a population of around 45 million people.

Peru’s Health Ministry reported 91 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 207,536.

The country’s coronavirus cases increased by 6,404, bringing the total to nearly 3.4 million.

The virus has been cured in over 3.41 million people.

According to Chile’s Health Ministry, 24 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 40,111.

Infections rose by 33,362, bringing the total caseload to over 2.46 million.

Approximately 2.3 million people have recovered so far.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 47 more people in Paraguay in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 17,751.

There were 3,018 new cases reported in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 615,911, with 549,804 people recovering so far.

