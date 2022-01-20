New COVID-19 cases and fatalities have been reported in Latin American countries.

New COVID-19 cases and fatalities have been reported in Latin America.

Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Paraguay are all battling pandemic flu.

Colombia

According to official data released late Wednesday, countries throughout Latin America have reported new COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Brazil

According to data from Brazil’s Health Ministry, at least 338 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people killed by the virus to 621,855.

The total number of cases has now surpassed 23.4 million, with 204,854 more people testing positive.

So far, the country has reported more than 21.8 million recoveries.

Mexico

Mexico’s COVID-19 case count increased by 60,552, while fatalities rose by 323 in the last day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Over 4.49 million cases, 302,112 deaths, and over 3.55 million recoveries have been recorded so far in the 126 million-strong country.

Colombia

Over the last 24 hours, 169 more people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the total number of people who have died to 131,437 in Colombia.

The total number of cases surpassed 5.62 million, with 27,603 new infections, and over 5.32 million recoveries.

Argentina

According to data from Argentina’s Ministry of Health, 128,321 new infections brought the total number of cases to over 7.44 million.

The death toll in the United States has risen to 118,628 after 208 patients died in the last 24 hours.

Over 6.38 million recoveries have been reported so far.

Peru

Peru’s Health Ministry reported 42 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 203,750.

The country’s coronavirus cases increased by 22,879, bringing the total to over 2.72 million.

The virus has been eradicated in over 2.7 million people.

Chile

Chile has reported four COVID-19-related deaths in the last day, bringing the total death toll to 39,431, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The total number of infections increased by 9,509, bringing the total to over 1.9 million.

So far, over 1.79 million people have been able to reclaim their lives.

Paraguay

According to data from Paraguay’s Ministry of Health, 21 more patients died of COVID-19 in the last day, bringing the total number of deaths to 16,887.

The country reported 6,760 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 516,555, with 455,476 recoveries.