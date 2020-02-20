New COVID-19 cases drop for 16 straight days outside Hubei

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — China’s daily new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) outside Hubei, the epicenter province of the outbreak, have dropped for 16 consecutive days, according to the National Health Commission Thursday.

A total of 45 new confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday outside Hubei, down from 890 on Feb. 3, showed figures from the commission.

The commission said it received reports of 394 new confirmed cases on Wednesday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, sharply down from 1,749 on Tuesday.

Hubei reported 349 new cases on Wednesday, down from 1,693 of a day earlier.