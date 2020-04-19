New COVID-19 cases in South Korea falls to single digit

ANKARA

South Korea reported eight new cases of the coronavirus, falling the daily cases for the first time to single digit since Feb. 18, health authorities said on Sunday.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 10,661, including 998 imported infections.

Seoul also reported two more deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 234, while 8,042 patients have successfully recovered and discharged from hospitals since the beginning of the outbreak, the KCDC said.

Among confirmed cases, according to official data, 59.70% are women and 40.30% are male.

Over 27% of the cases in the country were reported among the young people between the age of 20 to 29 years, while death ratio in this group remained zero.

Most deaths reported among the people over the age of 60 and above.

China

China’s mainland on Sunday confirmed 16 new cases of the coronavirus.

According to the National Health Commission of China (NHC), among the new patients, nine of them travelled from overseas.

The country also reported no death with zero new cases from central Hubei province, the initial epicenter of the virus.

Since the outbreak, China has confirmed 82,735 cases with 4,632 deaths, while 77,062 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, according to the NHC.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 161,000, with total infections exceeding 2.3 million, while more than 598,300 have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.