New COVID-19 cases outside Hubei drop for 10th consecutive day

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — China’s daily new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside Hubei, the epicenter province in the outbreak, have been dropping for 10 consecutive days, according to the National Health Commission.

A total of 267 new confirmed cases were reported on Thursday outside Hubei, the data showed Friday.

The commission received reports of 5,090 new confirmed cases on Thursday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, including 4,823 in Hubei.