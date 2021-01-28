New COVID-19 variant identified in Senegal

DAKAR, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The new strain of more contagious COVID-19 variant first discovered in Britain has been identified during sequencing in positive specimens in Senegal, Professor Souleymane Mboup confirmed during Thursday’s daily COVID-19 briefing of the Senegalese health ministry.

According to Mboup, Institute for Health Research, Epidemiological Surveillance and Training (IRESSEF), the institute founded by him, in collaboration with the Medical Research Council The Gambia (MRCG), has carried out sequencing samples collected during the second wave of Senegal’s COVID-19 pandemic through Whole Genome sequencing and next-generation sequencing.

Mboup called on all Senegalese to “scrupulously” apply individual and collective prevention measures, given that the variant strains are transmitted more quickly.

Since beginning of this year, Senegal has been experiencing a surge in new infections.

This Thursday, the Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action registered 304 new contaminations, 13 additional deaths and 270 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Senegal now officially has 25,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 21,395 recoveries and 614 deaths. Enditem