According to the minister, in the New Year, new Covid restrictions will be closely monitored.

New Covid restrictions will be closely scrutinized in the New Year, according to the Minister.

New restrictions may be imposed if hospitalizations continue to rise in tandem with Omicron cases, according to Environment Secretary George Eustice.

According to a cabinet minister, the government will “closely scrutinize” whether or not to impose new Covid restrictions in England.

If the spread of Omicron leads to an increase in hospitalizations, Environment Secretary George Eustice warned today that new restrictions may be needed in the New Year.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced yesterday that no new restrictions would be imposed until at least 2022.

Boris Johnson was briefed on the latest infections and hospital data by England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Sir John Bell, an Oxford University professor who worked on the AstraZeneca vaccine, backed the Government’s decision this morning, saying the pandemic’s “horrific scenes” in 2020, with “lots of people dying,” were now a thing of the past.

Some scientists are concerned about the government’s approach, which has been praised by hospitality executives for not moving beyond Plan B.

Meanwhile, NHS employees have warned that the absences caused by Covid are putting them in a “dark” situation.

Mr Eustice told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, “There is early encouragement from what we know in South Africa that you have fewer hospitalisations and that the number of days they stay in hospital if they do go into hospital is also lower than in previous variants.”

“At this time, we don’t believe the evidence supports any further interventions than what we’ve done.”

“However, we must keep a close eye on it because if we see a significant increase in hospitalizations, we will need to take additional steps.”

In contrast to England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales have already implemented hospitality and large-scale event restrictions.

The UK saw another 321,036 Covid cases over the Christmas period, with 113,628 infections on Christmas Day, 108,893 on Boxing Day, and 98,515 yesterday.

According to NHS England data, there were 208,474%20people%20in%20hospital%20in%20England%20with%20Covid%20as%20of%208%20a.m.%20on%20December%2027th,%2027%%20up%20from%20a%20week%20ago.

That was the situation.

Infosurhoy’s UK news roundup.

Minister says new Covid restrictions will be closely monitored in the New Year.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]