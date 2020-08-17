New COVID saliva test gets FDA emergency approval after being trialed on NBA players in league’s bubble

A COVID-19 test developed by Yale School of Public Health has been given the go-ahead by the FDA for emergency use, after being tested on NBA players.

The test, which uses saliva to detect the virus, is the fifth saliva test to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, who called the test “groundbreaking”.

SalivaDirect, the name of the test, does not require a swab, but instead only needs a saliva sample to be collected.

The test is unique, the FDA points out in its statement, because it does not involve a nucleic acid extraction step.

Other tests that use this step are prone to shortages of extraction kits.

Being able to perform the test without the kit enhances the capacity for increased testing.

“Providing this type of flexibility for processing saliva samples to test for COVID-19 infection is groundbreaking in terms of efficiency and avoiding shortages of crucial test components like reagents,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

The National Basketball Association has used the test in a program involving players, coaches and staff who do not show symptoms.

The NBA had partnered with Yale back in June.

“SalivaDirect is simpler, less expensive, and less invasive than the traditional method for such testing, known as nasopharyngeal (NP) swabbing,” Nathan Grubaugh, assistant professor at Yale School of Public Health, said in a statement.

“Results so far have found that SalivaDirect is highly sensitive and yields similar outcomes as NP swabbing.”

One of the goals of Yale’s research team was to scrap the need for expensive saliva collection tubes.

The virus is also stable in saliva for prolonged periods of time at warm temperatures, Reuters noted, and preservatives or special test tubes were not necessary.

“The SalivaDirect test for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 is yet another testing innovation game changer that will reduce the demand for scarce testing resources,” the government’s COVID-19 Testing Coordinator Admiral Brett Giroi added.