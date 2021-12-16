New daily Covid testing restrictions and Omicron measures explained, as well as self-isolation rules.

As the government fights a rising tide of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, the rules on self-isolation have changed.

Over the last month, the government has reintroduced a number of Covid-19 restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of a highly infectious Omicron variant and relieve pressure on the NHS this winter.

On the 13th of December, 44,227 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the UK, up from 32,186 on the 13th of November, prompting the government to predict that by mid-November, the Omicron variant will be the dominant strain.

The rules for self-isolation have changed as a result of new restrictions requiring those who came into contact with people who tested positive for Omicron to isolate for 10 days.

The rule does not apply to the double-vaccinated, who can now take daily tests for seven days after being identified as a Covid contact (regardless of the variant involved) to avoid the disruption of self-isolation.

Plan B measures include wearing face masks in public spaces and resuming work from home, all while the government ramps up its UK-wide booster campaign, which now includes vaccines for everyone aged 18 and up.

With Covid-19 infections on the rise, here’s a rundown of self-isolation and daily testing measures, as well as what to do if you come into contact with someone who has been infected.

The most recent rules, which were announced on Monday, only apply to those who have been double-vaccinated, so unvaccinated adults are still subject to self-isolation restrictions.

“These Regulations amend the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) Regulations 2020 to remove the distinction between close contacts of a known or suspected Omicron case and close contacts of all other positive cases,” according to a document outlining the laws.

“All close contacts, regardless of variant, will no longer be required to self-isolate if they are: (a) a person who has received a complete course of coronavirus vaccination and the contact occurs more than 14 days after they have completed their course of vaccinations; (b) a person who is participating in a vaccine trial; or (c) a person who can provide evidence that they should not for clinical reasons.”

