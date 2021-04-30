New deal for Barca defender Mingueza as Koeman picks up two-game ban

MADRID, April 30 (Xinhua) — FC Barcelona confirmed on Friday that central defender Oscar Mingueza has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the end of June 2023 while raising his release clause to 100 million euros.

The player, who celebrates his 22nd birthday on May 13th, began the season as a member of the Barcelona B-team squad, but was promoted after serious injuries suffered by Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti and has since played almost 2,700 minutes in 36 first team appearances – 24 in La Liga, five in the Champions League, five in the Copa del Rey and two in the Spanish Supercup.

Mingueza has also shown he can play either in central defense or at right back, although he has played on the right of a back-three after Barca coach Ronaldo Koeman recently adopted a system of three central defenders.

Meanwhile, Koeman was handed a two-game touchline ban on Friday after he was sent off during his side’s shock 2-1 defeat to Granada on Thursday night. Koeman was shown the red card by referee Gonzalez Fuentes for using the phrase ‘Vaya personaje’ (which could roughly be translated as ‘what a character’) to the fourth official after he protested over a possible offside in Granada’s equalizing goal in the game.

He will now be unable to sit in the dugout for Sunday’s visit to Valencia and the vital home game against league leaders, Atletico Madrid the following Saturday.

“I didn’t say anything bad to the fourth official. I didn’t insult him or anything and it’s incredible that he showed me the red card,” commented Koeman in his post-game TV interview. Enditem