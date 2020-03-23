New deaths confirmed in Algeria, Morocco from COVID-19

ISTANBUL

Algeria and Morocco on Friday confirmed new deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Algeria’s Health Ministry confirmed the tenth death and four new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 94.

It added that 32 patients have recovered from the deadly disease.

The Moroccan Health Ministry also confirmed a new death bringing the tally to three, and reported three new cases making the total reach 66 infections.

The ministry recorded two cases recovering from the disease.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has since spread to at least 160 countries and regions, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Out of more than 245,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 10,000, and over 86,000 have recovered.

*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara