New Development Bank to provide financial support to China epidemic fight

SHANGHAI, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — The BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) plans to provide financial support including emergency financing to China’s fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak, the bank said in a statement Tuesday.

The NDB said it is fully committed to supporting China in its time of need and is now in the process of consultations with the Chinese government concerning specific actions.

The Shanghai-based bank also looks forward to working together with partners, including other multilateral development banks, in supporting the capacity of its member countries to deal with public health emergencies.

The New Development Bank said it highly appreciates China’s great efforts and effective measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are confident in China’s epidemic prevention and control ability as well as measures taken by the Chinese government so far to prevent the spread of infection,” the statement said.

The NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The bank formally opened on July 21, 2015 in Shanghai.