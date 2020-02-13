New discoveries unearthed at archaeological site in Chongqing

CHONGQING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Chinese archeologists have unearthed paths, drains and walls at an archaeological site dating back from the Song Dynasty (960-1276) to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality.

The Chongqing Municipal Institute of Cultural Heritage said the site, located in Yuzhong District, was an ancient administrative building for the government of the Song Dynasty and a military and political center at that time.

The institute carried out an excavation from August to December 2019. An 810-square-meter area has been excavated, and the stylobate of a rammed earth structure, dwelling sites, roads, drains, pits and stone and brick walls were found at the site.

Cai Yalin, an expert with the institute, said the stylobate of the rammed earth structure was about 71 meters in width and 28 meters in depth, which was larger than other similar structures during that period.

Cai said the new discoveries provided new clues to the study of the architectural skills in the Song Dynasty.