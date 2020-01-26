New documentary is set to stun audiences with footage of Nazi death camp brought to life in COLOUR

A new powerful documentary series is set to stun viewers as it marks the 75-year anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Auschwitz Untold: In Colour is a two part series which is shot from the perspective of Holocaust survivors, with the archive footage used from the concentration camp in Poland having been restored to full colour.

It is set to feature testimonies from survivors which have never been shared before and is narrated by Sir Ben Kingsley.

One female survivor recounts arriving at the camp saying: ‘Once we entered there, we thought we’d entered hell.’

Another said it took them ’60 years to be able to talk about what happened there’.

A male survivor also talks about how he was 11-years-old when he went to the camp and that he ‘didn’t know what he was getting in for’.

Others said they did ‘everything in their power to stay alive’.

Speaking about the fact the new documentary being restored, one survivor said: ‘We were wearing colours, we were not all in grey’.

Another added: ‘Colourisation couldn’t get the image closer to what it actually was’.

15 Holocaust survivors appear on the film, with one being that of a Romani Holocaust survivor and a member of the Jewish underground who took part in armed resistance against the Nazis as her entire family was being murdered in a death camp.

Now in their 80s and 90s, they are able to provide first-hand accounts of the camp and the Final Solution.

The series dives deep into the history of the camp, revealing Nazi plans for genocide against Jewish and Romani people.

For the first time viewers will be able to see the colourisation of black and white archive footage.

The series is being produced and directed by BAFTA winner David Shulman, development producer Sheldon Lazarus, and executive produced by Leo Pearlman and BAFTA winner Neil Grant.

The two episodes will be broadcast on More4 in the UK followed by a 90-minute special airing on Channel 4 as part of the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

David Shulman, Producer/Director of Auschwitz Untold: In Colour said: ‘My ambition in making Auschwitz Untold was to have as much contemporary resonance as possible. The colourisation of black and white archive is one aspect of making this history more accessible to a younger audience and giving greater humanity to the people seen in the footage.

‘Also, by including a Jewish resistance fighter from Vilna and a Roma holocaust survivor from France I think AuschwitzUntold In Colour adds unique perspectives typically overlooked by most documentaries about the Holocaust.’

Holocaust Memorial Day is a national commemoration day in the United Kingdom dedicated to the remembrance of those who suffered in The Holocaust, under Nazi Persecution.

It also marks subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

The commemorations were first held on January 2001 and have been on the same day ever since.

It marks the day that Auschwitz was liberated by the Soviet Union in 1945.