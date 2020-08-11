New ‘Elden Ring’ Trailer Could Appear At TGA, Unlikely At Gamescom

From Software’s much-awaited game, “Elden Ring” could make an appearance at The Games Awards. Unfortunately, the upcoming fantasy action RPG might not be at this year’s Gamescom. Rumor has it that fans of “Elden Ring” might not hear about the game this year, except at TGA.

“Elden Ring” At The Games Awards

The latest information related to From Software’s “Elden Ring” came from Venture Beat’s Jeff Grubb. One of his followers asked on Twitter which game would more likely make an appearance at the upcoming Gamescom. The follower mentioned “Bakugan” and “Elden Ring” and Grubb answered the former. Grubb offered the same response when he was asked about the possible appearance of “Elden Ring” at the digital showcase of Xbox Series X.

Interestingly, in a video last July 24 of GamesBeat Decides, Grubb mentioned that the much-awaited action fantasy RPG from From Software might not make any announcements this year. However, Grubb hinted that “Elden Ring” could be at The Games Awards. After Gamescom, the Tokyo Game Show would follow but both gaming events would be virtual.

The Game Awards usually takes place in December, which could probably be the perfect event for a new gameplay trailer. “Elden Ring” was rumored to be at the Xbox Series X’s digital showcase, but it ended without any mention of the title. From Software announced the game at the E3 2019 and is set to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Bakugan

— grubbsnax is back (@JeffGrubb) August 11, 2020

Other “Elden Ring” Details

With no official announcement about the game this year, it is safe to assume that Bandai Namco and From Software are curating the game for the next-gen gaming consoles’ PS5 and Xbox Series X. “Elden Ring” is directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the same honcho who handled “Sekiro” and “Dark Souls.” The game becomes increasingly interesting because it was written by “Game of Thrones” writer George R.R. Martin.

The announcement trailer offers some “Dark Souls” vibes. The game director earlier confirmed that the gameplay of the upcoming action fantasy RPG would be based on the “Souls” series. However, he noted that combat in “Elden Ring” would play out differently because of its expansive and open environment.