New entry requirements for Spain lift the ban on unvaccinated teenagers, but many vacations have already been canceled.

New travel rules in Spain lift the ban on unvaccinated teenagers, but many vacations have already been canceled.

Thousands of families have already canceled their half-term breaks due to a last-minute U-turn on strict entry rules.

Just in time for the February half-term holiday, Spain has abandoned its Covid-19 rule prohibiting unvaccinated teenagers from entering the country.

Children aged 12 to 17 will no longer need to be fully vaccinated to enter the country as of midnight on Sunday, February 13th.

Children under the age of 18 will be allowed to show a negative PCR test result taken 72 hours prior to arrival instead of proof of vaccination.

All testing and vaccination requirements are waived for children under the age of 12.

“In many countries, there are difficulties or even impossibility of obtaining the vaccine for use in the population under the age of 18,” said Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain’s interior minister.

“As a result, it is thought to be practical to impose specific conditions on these individuals.”

The last-minute rule change is a boon for British families, but thousands of families have already canceled their half-term vacations.

Due to the UK’s slow rollout of vaccinations for children aged 12 to 15, Spain’s strict travel rules, which required proof of vaccination for all those aged 12 and up, posed a particular problem for British travellers.

Parents have struggled to get their children vaccinated in time for the half-term break for both jabs.

The easing of travel regulations, according to Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, is “good news” for people planning a half-term vacation, but tourists should double-check their destination country’s specific Covid-19 entry requirements.

The relaxation of strict Covid vaccine regulations in Spain will be welcomed by parents across the UK, but it will be of little consolation to families who have already canceled trips because their children would not be fully vaccinated in time.

Raj Pancholi, a 50-year-old Chartered Surveyor from Leicester, told me that he had to cancel a family vacation to Spain because his 13-year-old daughter was not fully vaccinated on time.

The father of two planned a week-long family vacation to Valencia, Spain, for the school Easter holidays in April last October.

Diya, his 13-year-old daughter, contracted Covid-19 in late October, which meant she had to wait three months for her first vaccination.

The first dose had been given to her.

