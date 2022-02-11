New entry requirements for Spain lift the ban on unvaccinated teenagers, but many vacations have already been canceled.

New travel rules in Spain lift the ban on unvaccinated teenagers, but many vacations have already been canceled.
Thousands of families have already canceled their half-term breaks due to a last-minute U-turn on strict entry rules.
Just in time for the February half-term holiday, Spain has abandoned its Covid-19 rule prohibiting unvaccinated teenagers from entering the country.
Children aged 12 to 17 will no longer need to be fully vaccinated to enter the country as of midnight on Sunday, February 13th.
Children under the age of 18 will be allowed to show a negative PCR test result taken 72 hours prior to arrival instead of proof of vaccination.
All testing and vaccination requirements are waived for children under the age of 12.
“In many countries, there are difficulties or even impossibility of obtaining the vaccine for use in the population under the age of 18,” said Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain’s interior minister.
“As a result, it is thought to be practical to impose specific conditions on these individuals.”
The last-minute rule change is a boon for British families, but thousands of families have already canceled their half-term vacations.
Due to the UK’s slow rollout of vaccinations for children aged 12 to 15, Spain’s strict travel rules, which required proof of vaccination for all those aged 12 and up, posed a particular problem for British travellers.
Parents have struggled to get their children vaccinated in time for the half-term break for both jabs.
The easing of travel regulations, according to Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, is “good news” for people planning a half-term vacation, but tourists should double-check their destination country’s specific Covid-19 entry requirements.
The relaxation of strict Covid vaccine regulations in Spain will be welcomed by parents across the UK, but it will be of little consolation to families who have already canceled trips because their children would not be fully vaccinated in time.
Raj Pancholi, a 50-year-old Chartered Surveyor from Leicester, told me that he had to cancel a family vacation to Spain because his 13-year-old daughter was not fully vaccinated on time.
The father of two planned a week-long family vacation to Valencia, Spain, for the school Easter holidays in April last October.
Diya, his 13-year-old daughter, contracted Covid-19 in late October, which meant she had to wait three months for her first vaccination.
The first dose had been given to her.
Though the rules would now allow the family to enter Spain, Mr Pancholi said the late notice is “disappointing”.
“I think we might just stick to the UK this year,” he said, adding that he will consider booking another international holiday when “things hopefully stabilise in the travel industry”.
He called for international travel rules to be “standardised” in the future, with “the same rules across the board” to make tourism clearer and easier for people with families.
His other daughter, Anika, is four-years-old, and Mr Pancholi expressed fears that more and more countries will start vaccinating children aged five to 11, which would “throw another spanner in the works down the road”.
Mother-of-two Tracey Bryant, 48, purchased new flight tickets so that her 13-year-old daughter could fly two days later in order to meet the original Spanish entry requirements.
Ms Bryant owns a flat in North Costa Blanca and booked a February half term getaway to catch some sun and do maintenance on the property.
But her 14-year-old daughter’s vaccination was delayed because she caught Covid and by the day the family was supposed to fly it had only been 12 days since her jab. Prior to the rule change, Spain had required proof of double vaccination at least 14 days before arrival.
In the end, she purchased two new tickets and her and her daughter will now fly out on Monday 14 February.
“What used to be a simple trip is now costly and fraught with bureaucracy,” she said.