New flight links Changsha, Japan’s Okinawa

CHANGSHA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — A new flight was launched on Tuesday linking Changsha, capital city of central China’s Hunan Province, and Okinawa in Japan.

The air route, operated by 9Air, will fly on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The outbound flight will leave Changsha at 12:15 p.m. Beijing time and land in Okinawa at 3:35 p.m. local time. The returning flight will depart from Okinawa at 4:40 p.m. local time and arrive in Changsha at 7:10 p.m. Beijing time.

So far, there are air routes connecting Changsha with 35 cities in 13 countries and three regions, according to the Changsha Huanghua International Airport.