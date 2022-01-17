New galleries in the Istanbul cave provide new perspectives on the past.

The traces of human presence from the Paleolithic era can be found in new galleries dating back millions of years.

ANKARA

At a depth of about one kilometer (0.62 miles), important new galleries have been discovered in Istanbul’s Yarimburgaz Cave, an important site for prehistoric research.

A team led by Kocaeli University archeologist Sengul Aydingun from the Istanbul Prehistoric Archaeological Research project was able to reach the cave’s previously unknown galleries in Basaksehir, on the European side of Turkey’s largest metropolis.

According to researchers, the new galleries, which feature impressive stalactites and stalagmites, will increase the surface area of Yarimburgaz while also providing new information about humanity’s history.

The new galleries are not included in the cave map created in 1985-1986, according to Metin Albukrek, one of the team members.

“Because (the new areas) are so deep, there’s probably no trace of people,” he added.

He stated that they hope to open the caves to tourism in the future with the least amount of damage possible.

“They’re digging everywhere,” he said, referring to the damage done to the cave by treasure hunters.

In the cave, they’re excavating stones that date back 200 million years.

That stone contains no gold or anything else.”

“This is something we need to raise awareness about,” he added.

The cave’s first geological studies were conducted in 1869-1870, and the first archaeological studies were conducted nearly a century later, in 1959.

Experts from Istanbul University worked in the late 1980s to calculate the history of humanity based on cave research.

Treasure hunters, he said, also break off stalactites and stalagmites that have formed over tens of thousands of years due to the lime in dripping water.

“Breaking a stalactite that only grows up to an inch (2.5 cm) every 100, sometimes 1,000 years is a huge crime,” he said.

The cave in Antalya is similar to this one.

Another team member, Emre Kurucayirli, explained that the cave’s entrance contains niches from the Byzantine and Roman eras, and that it was once regarded as a “cult” site.

Human traces were discovered in the cave 600,000 years ago, according to Kurucayirli.

“Unfortunately, no human remains were discovered here,” he said, “but the tools they created were discovered.”

“There are four,” he added, emphasizing the cave’s rarity and significance.

Short summary of Infosurhoy