New Guatemalan government won’t cancel U.S. asylum deal

GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 22 – Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo on Wednesday said the new government in the Central American nation will continue to receive Honduran and El Salvadoran migrants returned from the United States under an asylum agreement with Washington.

Brolo added his government was in process of determining if other nationalities will be included in the U.S. asylum deal, while a delegation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was due to visit Guatemala for further migration discussions. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)