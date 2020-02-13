New Hampshire primary for 2020 U.S. election begins

DIXVILLE NOTCH, the United States, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — The New Hampshire primary of the 2020 U.S. presidential election began on Tuesday, with the first group of voters casting ballots in several small towns.

In Dixville Notch, a northern New Hampshire town close to the Canadian border, all of its five voters showed up at a polling station fully packed with reporters.

Hart’s Location and Millsfield are two other midnight voting places in New Hampshire, traditionally the first U.S. state to vote in the primary election, while other polling locations will be open hours later on Tuesday.

“Midnight voting in New Hampshire, along with New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation status, basically becomes the starting gun for the race,” Tom Tillotson, Dixville Notch’s election moderator, told Xinhua.

Sitting President Donald Trump held a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday evening. Most Democratic presidential contenders are also in the Granite State to make a final push to appeal to voters.