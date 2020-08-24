New high-speed railway line to reach Changbai Mountains in NE China

A new high-speed railway line that will reach the foot of the Changbai Mountains is under construction in northeast China’s Jilin Province.

Track-laying work started on Thursday for the 113-km line between the city of Dunhua and the township of Erdaobaihe, according to the China Railway Shenyang Group Co., Ltd.

A high-speed railway station named Changbaishan, or Changbai Mountains, will be built at the township as the starting point of the line.

The construction of the line, which began in 2017, is expected to take four years for completion.

Located in the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture of Jilin, the line is designed for a train operation speed of 250 km per hour.

The new line will stretch from the high-speed railway line between the provincial capital Changchun and the city of Hunchun, which will help develop the region’s tourism sector and the ice and snow economy of Changbai Mountains, according to the group.