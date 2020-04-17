‘New hope’: Queen reassures nation in first Easter message

Monarch’s speech is said to be her contribution to those marking occasion at home

The Queen has sought to reassure the nation that “coronavirus will not overcome us” in her first Easter audio message.

The monarch, who is supreme governor of the Church of England, acknowledged this Easter would be different but said “by keeping apart we keep others safe”. She said “Easter is not cancelled” and the “new hope and fresh purpose” of the festival was needed more than ever.

With no Easter services being held in churches, the message is said to be her contribution to those marking the celebration privately at home.

“Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness. Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us,” she said.

“As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter Day, many Christians would normally light candles together. In church, one light would pass to another, spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It’s a way of showing how the good news of Christ’s resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now.”

It is the Queen’s first Easter message. It is understood she chose to release it on Easter Saturday so as not to overshadow traditional Easter messages from religious leaders. The audio message was recorded at Windsor castle, using similar precautions to protect the 93-year-old monarch as those deployed for her rare televised address last week.

She recorded it in the White Drawing Room with the sound engineer in the next room. As with the broadcast, the equipment had been set up before the recording and appropriately cleaned before she came into contact with it.

She said: “This year, Easter will be different for many of us but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this.

“We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be – particularly for those suffering with grief – light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.”