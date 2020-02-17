New infections of novel coronavirus drop for 11th consecutive day outside Hubei

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — China’s daily new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease outside Hubei, the epicenter province in the outbreak, have been dropping for 11 consecutive days, according to the National Health Commission Saturday.

A total of 221 new confirmed cases were reported on Friday outside Hubei, the commission said.

The commission received reports of 2,641 new confirmed cases on Friday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, including 2,420 in Hubei.