New infections of novel coronavirus drop for 8th consecutive day outside Hubei

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — China’s new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia outside Hubei Province, where the epicenter city of Wuhan is located, has been dropping for eight consecutive days, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).

A total of 377 new confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday outside Hubei, showed data released by the NHC Wednesday.

The numbers of new confirmed cases in these provinces from Feb. 3 to 10 were 890, 731, 707, 696, 558, 509, 444 and 381.

The commission received reports of 2015 new confirmed cases and 97 deaths on Tuesday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.