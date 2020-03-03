New Israeli quantum research may lead to finding minerals, water: report

JERUSALEM, March 3 (Xinhua) — Israeli scientists have made a breakthrough in quantum computing, by observing a fundamental and unique effect of quantum mechanics, the Ben-Gurion University (BGU) reported Tuesday.

The BGU research was published in the journal Science Advances, and said the observed effect may be used in quantum computing to find minerals and water.

In an experiment at BGU, a unique effect of quantum mechanics has been observed in single isolated atoms, called the geometric phase.

This phase appears when an atom is manipulated to evolve on the surface of a sphere, where the sphere is defined in the parameter space of the system.

According to the researchers, the observed effect may be used in the accurate manipulation of any quantum system.

BGU is now working on furthering the understanding of this effect and how to utilize it in advanced quantum technologies.