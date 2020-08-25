New Leaked Video Shows Awesome Camera App on the Galaxy Z Fold 2

We’re fast approaching the September 1st launch event for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which means the leaks are ramping up.

A new video on TikTok (of all places) shows someone using the phone, revealing that the screen goes all the way up to 120Hz:

The 15-second snippet also gives us a whistle-stop tour of how the camera app works: the top half of the opened phone is the viewfinder, while the bottom half has all the controls. Very cool.

We get a quick look at the phone call app (the worst one, amirite) on the outer and inner screen, and what the lock screen looks like when the phone’s closed as well.

We don’t know much about where the video came from, other than the fact that it has Chinese text on the phone itself, which rather suggests China – although that pink plastic table looks fairly distinctive. Take pictures of generic things, leakers!

We’ve already had a few other leaks of the phone, most notably the TENAA regulation listing (which we know is legit) showing the chonky camera bump.

The phone is available to reserve now, and will be preorderable from the 2nd of September. [Android Police]

Main image: digitalsight via TikTok