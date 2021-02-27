New Libyan PM presents gov’t structure for parliament approval

TRIPOLI, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the newly-selected prime minister of Libya, on Thursday presented the ministerial structure of his government to the House of Representatives.

“We presented the ministerial structure and the work program of the government, as well as the program of the selection and appointment of the ministers, to the House of Representatives,” Dbeibah told a press conference in the capital Tripoli.

“The announcement of the names (of the cabinet) will be done as soon as the session of the House of Representatives is held,” he said, pointing out that this would be a government of “technocrats and professionals” representing all Libyans.

“More than 3,000 resumes of candidates were presented to us for ministers and senior posts in the government. We viewed 2,300 resumes from all cities and areas of Libya,” Dbeibah revealed.

“We will form three main teams: the first will look into the challenges of the coronavirus, the second address the electricity problem, and the third work on uniting the Libyans through the national reconciliation council,” the prime minister said.

The UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) recently selected a new executive authority for the country, which was welcomed by all Libyan parties.

Mohammad Younes Menfi was appointed as the President of the new Presidency Council, along with Abdul Hamid Dbeibah as the new Prime Minister.

The new executive authority’s main task is to prepare Libya for the general elections on Dec. 24, as agreed by the LPDF. Enditem