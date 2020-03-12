New life in relocation area in Chongqing

A villager walks past new houses at the relocation area in Lianhua Village of Pengshui County, southwest China’s Chongqing, March 10, 2020. In recent years, the Lianhua Village of Pengshui County has made great efforts to carry forward the relocation project for impoverished residents. In order to meet the daily demand and promote the employment of relocation households, the local authorities have accordingly set up edible mushroom production chain, agricultural products processing companies and public service facilities around the relocation area, as a way to help relocation villagers start their new life. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)