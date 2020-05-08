New media platforms deepen inter-party understanding

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 100 leaders of foreign political parties have sent videos pledging their support to the International Department of the CPC’s Central Committee.

Accordingly, the department has combined these clips into a five-episode web series called “Foreign Party Leaders Have Something to Say About Solidarity against COVID-19 Pandemic,” which is being broadcast on various popular new media platforms.

The videos have proven to be popular among Chinese audiences and have been highlighted as a successful example of international solidarity during the pandemic.

The foreign party leaders’ support has served to consolidate the Chinese people’s confidence that they will secure the final victory against the novel coronavirus.

Some members of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, who are from Hubei province, once the epicenter of the pandemic, also produced a short-video called “Come on, My Hometown” that has proven to be popular.

The heart-felt support conveyed in the comment section represented the public’s recognition of and support for the work of the department.

The department launched its first new media account on WeChat on March 19, 2019. Since then, it has opened accounts on other social media platforms such as Douyin, Kuaishou and Xuexi, as well as an English-language WeChat account called CPC Works.

As such, the department has formed the framework of its media strategy, and it is making efforts to turn new media platforms into an important part of the CPC Central Committee’s international effort.

During the pandemic, the new media platforms were widely used to strengthen the CPC Central Committee’s exchanges with parties, political organizations and social sectors of foreign countries.

That many foreign political leaders are apt in using Chinese social media platforms, such as WeChat, further consolidates the department’s confidence of better using new media to promote mutual understanding between the CPC and foreign parties and political organizations.