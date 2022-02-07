New NHS waiting times service ‘will help relieve patient anxiety,’ says Sajid Javid

The My Planned Care service, which will be available on the NHS website later this month, will allow people to see information about their trust’s waiting times.

According to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, a new online platform that tells people how long they’ll have to wait for their NHS operation will help relieve patient anxiety.

Those who are scheduled for surgery will be able to access customized information in an effort to increase “transparency and information sharing,” according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Mr Javid said the new online service, which shows average waiting times in NHS trusts, is “helping people with the natural sort of anxiety or sometimes real stress” that comes with not knowing when their procedure will take place.

Almost 6 million people in England are currently waiting for routine operations on the NHS, and Mr Javid has previously stated that unless he takes action, the number could rise to 13 million.

At the end of November, there were 18,585 people waiting more than two years to begin routine hospital treatment, a sevenfold increase in six months, and nearly 307,000 people waiting more than a year.

A common complaint is a lack of communication regarding when their operation will take place.

“At the height of the pandemic, the NHS rightly focused on treating Covid-19 patients,” he said of the new platform, “but sadly, it has meant waiting lists have risen – and the Covid backlog is going to keep rising.”

“This platform, combined with our record funding to address the backlog and invest in innovative diagnosis and treatment, will help us ensure that people, no matter who they are or where they live, have access to life-changing care and support.”

The service, which is expected to be available on the NHS app in the future, will help people better understand their expected waiting time and allow clinicians to connect patients to the most appropriate individualized support in preparation for surgery.

Diet and exercise plans, as well as information on services to help people quit smoking, could be included in the advice.

