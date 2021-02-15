New Orleans families host mini-parade during Mardi Gras season

People dress up for a mini-parade during Mardi Gras season, New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States, Feb. 13, 2021. The Mardi Gras Season which lasts more than a month is held annually in the U.S. city of New Orleans from January to February. Most of the traditional Mardi Gras activities have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some families here hosted a mini-parade at their yards or around their neighborhood to keep the spirit of carnival alive On Saturday. (Photo by Lan Wei/Xinhua)