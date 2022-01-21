New places to visit; attendance at the Farm Show; a snow-delayed load: Good morning, Pennsylvania.

Today, Friday, January, here’s what you need to know.

21st century, 2022

Low: 10; High: 24.

Today and tomorrow will be cold, with a warmer and cloudier Sunday.

The old Bon-Ton site in Lower Allen Township is set to become a Trader Joe’s grocery store in the spring.

(Photo courtesy of INFOSURHOYcom/Mark Pynes)

New businesses in central Pennsylvania offer opportunities to play slots, throw axes, jump on trampolines, break stuff, and take selfies.

Police in Harrisburg are looking for the person who shot a young boy while he was standing on a city street yesterday morning.

His age hasn’t been revealed, but police say he’ll be okay.

Visitors to the Farm Show: Parking revenue from the Pennsylvania State Fair.

According to the Department of Agriculture, attendance at the Farm Show this month was down by more than 40%.

A coroner’s office is awaiting test results to help determine the cause of death for a 100-year-old man discovered dead in his central Pennsylvania home after a fire.

He was on his own.

The superload truck snaking across upper Pennsylvania was snowed in this week, delaying its arrival at its destination to the following week.

Thanks? : Anheuser-Busch announced its new company logo with a video on Twitter.

Yuengling, on the other hand, reacted angrily to the logo’s resemblance.

Orkin recently ranked a city in Pennsylvania as the second most infested with bed bugs in the entire country.

A TV reporter was hit by a car during a live feed this week, but she got up and finished her live report.

Football: Q&A with our Bob Flounders: Who will be the Lions’ breakout player in 2022, and which new Penn State player will have the biggest impact?

Wrestling: One of the most anticipated matches of the season is set to take place today, when Penn State’s Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 1 at 184 pounds, takes on No.

Olympic bronze medalist Myles Amine