New poll shows tight race among Democrats ahead of Iowa caucuses

DES MOINES, the United States, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — A poll released hours before the Iowa caucuses on Monday showed that top candidates of the Democratic presidential primary field are locked in a tight race.

Focus on Rural America, a Democratic group, found that former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is leading in the field with 19 percent support, followed by Senator Bernie Sanders with 17 percent.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren tie for the third place at 15 percent, while Senator Amy Klobuchar trails behind them with 11 percent, according to the poll.

“The top four candidates are in a virtual dead heat,” the group said. “Anyone who says a particular candidate is best positioned to win is, to borrow from Vice President Biden, full of malarkey.”

The poll also saw Buttigieg with the highest net favorability, 69 percent. The rest of the poll’s top five candidates are not far behind, as each of them garners at least 62 percent.

The group polled 300 likely Democratic caucus-goers via cellphone, landline, and text-to-web, with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.7 percentage points, suggesting the race in the Hawkeye State could be wide open.

Caucuses in Iowa will begin at 7 p.m. CT on Monday (GMT 0100 on Tuesday).

The Republican incumbent, President Donald Trump is expected to sail through the caucus night, poised to turn much of the nation’s attention to the Democratic events.

Currently, there are 11 Democrats and three Republicans, including Trump, seeking the presidential nomination of their own parties, while 17 Democrats and one Republican have dropped out of the race in this election cycle.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics national Democratic primary polling average, Biden is leading with 27.2 percent, followed by Sanders and Warren with 23.5 percent and 15 percent, respectively.