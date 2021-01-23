New Racing Club boss Pizzi setting ‘highest possible’ expectations

BUENOS AIRES, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Former Chile and Saudi Arabia boss Juan Antonio Pizzi has vowed to return Racing Club to their winning ways following his appointment as head coach of the Argentine side.

The 52 year-old faced the press for the first time on Thursday since agreeing to a 12-month contract last week.

“Our aim is to put the club back in the position where it has historically been and deserves to be,” said Pizzi, who assumed the role after the resignation of Sebastian Beccacece in December.

Racing have been on a downward spiral since winning the 2018-19 Argentine first division title. They finished fourth in the 2019-20 league standings and failed to qualify for the final 12-team phase of the recently completed Diego Maradona Cup.

“For me it is a source of great pride and a privilege to be a part of this club,” Pizzi said. “I have are the highest possible expectations whenever I accept to work with a team.”

Pizzi promised to instil an “aggressive and intense” game plan while also allowing his players to show their individual talent.

A former striker for Barcelona and Spain’s national team, Pizzi had been out of work since October 2019, when he was sacked by San Lorenzo after a poor run of results.

The highlight of Pizzi’s 16-year managerial career to date came in 2016 when he led Chile to victory in the final of the Copa America’s centenary edition. Enditem