New restrictions are unlikely to be implemented before the holidays, but Boris Johnson may be forced to act sooner rather than later.

New restrictions are unlikely to be implemented before Christmas, but Boris Johnson may be forced to act sooner rather than later.

Despite a two-and-a-half-hour Cabinet meeting, backbenchers are enraged by the ongoing uncertainty.

Boris Johnson has delayed a decision on the severity of the Omicron variant, so new restrictions are unlikely to be imposed before Christmas.

Backbenchers were furious, and there was resistance within the Cabinet, as the Prime Minister grappled with the ongoing uncertainty of whether tougher social mixing measures would be required in England.

While daily reported Covid cases – fueled by Omicron – have surpassed 90,000 for the third time in the past week, it is still unclear whether the variant is significantly less severe than Delta and what impact the surge will have on the NHS.

According to my sources, the first UK-specific severity data, which is the missing piece of the Omicron jigsaw, will be ready before Christmas, and this will be used to make any tougher measures decisions after the immediate festive period, which could start on December 27.

Mr Johnson convened an emergency meeting of Cabinet ministers – virtually, given London’s soaring case rates – to hear an update from the chief scientific adviser and chief medical officer and to discuss possible restrictions.

But, despite Mr Johnson’s previous comments that “this Christmas will be better than the last,” I was told that the government would never consider imposing onerous restrictions over the holiday season.

However, if the severity data indicates that the booster program will have a significant impact on the NHS in the coming weeks, a number of measures, including a return to Stage 2 of the roadmap in England, which was in place between April and May and prohibited the mixing of households indoors and limited hospitality settings to outdoor table service, could be implemented in the days following Christmas.

Mr Johnson said he “reserved the possibility of taking further action” to protect public health and the NHS following the Cabinet meeting.

Ministers, officials, and scientists were monitoring the situation “hour by hour,” he said, adding, “We are looking at all kinds of things to keep Omicron under control, and we will rule nothing out.”

“Given the balance of risks and uncertainties, particularly in relation to infection, the Omicron hospitalization rate – how many people do.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

