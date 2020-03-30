New round of epidemic outbreak caused by imported cases possible in China: official

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) — A new round of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is possible in China as imported cases have kept rising, said a Chinese spokesperson at a press conference Sunday.

Noting that 693 imported cases from 42 countries have been reported by the end of Saturday, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said the possibility of the epidemic spreading remains relatively high on the Chinese mainland.

Mi added that local transmission of COVID-19 has been basically blocked, with the number of existing domestic cases having dropped below 3,000.

China will further step up efforts on the prevention of sporadic domestic cases and imported cases by timely detection, fast treatment and precise control and prevention, Mi said.