New round of Syria peace talks to resume Monday

GENEVA

The stalled Syrian peace talks will resume on Monday in Geneva involving both sides in the conflict.

The talks will be held under UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, the UN said Thursday.

Ahmad Kuzbari will represent the Syrian regime and Hadi al-Bahra the opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission.

The last round of talks on Syrian peace failed to start late last November due to failure to reach an agreement on the agenda, Pedersen had told journalists in Geneva at the time.

A day earlier, Pedersen briefed the UN Security Council.

“I remain acutely conscious of the deep suffering of the Syrian people, who in this decade experienced death, injury, displacement, destruction, detention, torture, terror, indignities, instability, de-development and destitution on a massive scale — and who are now also grappling with COVID-19 and economic collapse,” he said.

Pedersen noted that the talks are guided by resolution 2254 for a negotiated settlement to end the war.

It calls for the release of those detained and abducted, a nationwide cease-fire to end violent conflict, and a safe, calm, and neutral environment that enables the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of refugees.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, over 5 million civilians have become refugees. Turkey hosts 3.6 million of them, more than any country in the world.