New Sage papers show that Omicron symptoms such as loss of taste and smell are less likely.

According to new Sage papers, Omicron symptoms are less likely to include loss of taste and smell.

According to new ONS data, the infection rate in London has risen to one in every ten people.

According to the Government’s scientific advisers, people who contract the Omicron variant are less likely to lose their sense of taste and smell than those who contract previous coronavirus strains.

The conclusions of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), which met for the last time before Christmas on Thursday, appear to support anecdotal reports that the symptoms of Omicron may be significantly different.

According to ONS data, one in 35 people in England was infected with Covid-19 last week, with that number potentially rising to one in ten in London.

While the rate of growth appears to be slowing, Sage minutes warn that this could be due to a drop in testing rather than a genuine reduction in social contacts due to pre-Christmas caution or the impact of Plan B.

“There is some preliminary evidence of changes in reported symptoms with Omicron infection,” the members concluded.

Taste and smell loss, in particular, appears to be less common.”

Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London, who is leading a study into Covid-19 symptoms, has warned that because Omicron does not cause a cough or fever, many people who contract it may mistake it for a common cold.

The “official” symptoms have remained unchanged since spring of last year, according to the government.

Hospital admissions are currently rising more slowly than infections, according to Sage, but hospitalizations are expected to increase as infections spread to older people.

“It is impossible to predict when this will be, especially given changes to mixing patterns over the festive period,” they said, “but such a wave should be expected soon given infections are increasing rapidly in all age groups and regions, and earlier in London.” They warned that the peak in admissions could be even higher than previous waves.

The committee considered evidence that Omicron may be inherently less severe than other variants for the first time.

Members also pointed out that because many people infected with the strain have already been infected with Covid-19, their symptoms are likely to be milder, implying that the “realized severity” will be even lower.

