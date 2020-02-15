New search for MH370 will be launched with plans look to send world’s leading seabed searchers

A new mission to find the missing wreckage of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 could be launched in a matter of months, according to reports.

Families of victims and the Malaysian government are currently looking to send seabed searchers, Ocean Infinity, on a new quest to find the missing flight.

Officials are hoping new debris and analysis will provide investigators with a clearer priority search, News Corp reported.

Former Australian investigators are welcoming the renewed search after they felt they were rushed into looking for the plane in the wrong area.

So far there have been 32 pieces of the plane found and one of the last discovered pieces was found to be from the internal fin of the vortex generator.

If it is from the fin it could determine that the engine of the aircraft shattered on impact, which means it was not in a controlled glide when it went down.

This supports the theory the plane crashed violently, but testing of the final two pieces found was delayed for two years and have not yet been made public.

Malaysian lawyer Grace Subathirai Nathan, who lost her mother on the flight, said the push for a fresh search was conducted ‘quietly and privately’.

‘We’ve had been getting things rolling so we can make an announcement (this year),’ Ms Nathan said.

‘The Transport Minister is open to review a proposal. We are trying to make sure that the proposal is something that is airtight and doesn’t get rejected for some vague reason so we have been working quietly with parties involved to try and bring that to fruition.’

She hopes data from the military radar that was tracking the plane was no longer seen as national security so they can investigate the findings.

Ocean Infinity CEO Oliver Plunkett said the Malaysian Government is only committing to the search on a ‘no find no fee’ basis.

Mr Plunkett said there ‘has not been a day since the search concluded in 2018’ that they have not considered starting a new one.

The disappearance of MH370, which went massively off course while heading to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur, is one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history.

There were 239 people on board when it vanished on March 8, 2014 and it is considered one of the deadliest incidents involving a Boeing 777.

Of the 239 people on board, six were Australians.

A four-year search costing $200million was conducted but the full aircraft has never been found.