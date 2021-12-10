New self-isolation rules explained: How daily rapid Covid testing will eliminate the need to isolate under Plan B.

New self-isolation rules explained: how daily rapid Covid testing eliminates the need to isolate under Plan B.
The Government of England has announced new Plan B measures.
In response to the rising cases of the coronavirus variant Omicron, the government has introduced new Plan B rules in England, which have been expanded.
The new measures were announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an attempt to stem the tide of new cases.
“Omicron is growing much faster than the previous Delta variant, and it’s spreading rapidly all over the world,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday at Downing Street.
In the UK, 568 cases of the new variant have been confirmed, but Mr Johnson claims that “the true number is almost certainly much higher.”
According to preliminary findings from the UK Health Security Agency, cases could double in “as little as 2.5 to 3 days,” according to the Government.
The Covid-19 Autumn and Winter Plan 2021 includes the Plan B regulations.
If data indicated that the NHS would be put under “unsustainable pressure,” these measures were implemented.
These rules have been updated to include the Omicron variant.
Plan B consists of the following actions:
People who come into contact with people who have tested positive for Covid-19 will now be required to take daily tests as a result of the new regulations.
Only those who are found to be positive will be required to isolate.
This means that anyone in close contact with a positive Covid case will be able to avoid quarantine by taking daily lateral flow tests under the new rules.
In the coming days, a comprehensive list of Plan B guidance will be made available.
The face-covering regulations will be presented to Parliament today, with the remaining regulations to be presented on Monday, December 13th.
The measures will be debated in Parliament next week, with a vote on Tuesday, December 14th.
New self-isolation rules explained: How daily rapid Covid testing will stop you having to isolate under Plan B
The Plan B measures are:
- From 10 December, face coverings will be required by law in most indoor settings including cinemas and theatres and places of worship. There are exemptions when this is not practical such as when eating, drinking, exercising or singing. In the announcement, the Government added: “For that reason, face masks will not be required in hospitality settings.”
- From 15 December, NHS Covid passes will be mandatory for some settings. Certain venues and events will be required by law to check that all over 18s are fully vaccinated, have proof of a negative test in the last 48 hours, or have an exemption via the NHS Covid pass.
- On self-isolation rules, Mr Johnson said daily testing will be introduced instead of isolation for those who come into contact with infected people. Isolation will only be required for those people who test positive.