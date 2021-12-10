New self-isolation rules explained: How daily rapid Covid testing will eliminate the need to isolate under Plan B.

New self-isolation rules explained: how daily rapid Covid testing eliminates the need to isolate under Plan B.

The Government of England has announced new Plan B measures.

In response to the rising cases of the coronavirus variant Omicron, the government has introduced new Plan B rules in England, which have been expanded.

The new measures were announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an attempt to stem the tide of new cases.

“Omicron is growing much faster than the previous Delta variant, and it’s spreading rapidly all over the world,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday at Downing Street.

In the UK, 568 cases of the new variant have been confirmed, but Mr Johnson claims that “the true number is almost certainly much higher.”

According to preliminary findings from the UK Health Security Agency, cases could double in “as little as 2.5 to 3 days,” according to the Government.

The Covid-19 Autumn and Winter Plan 2021 includes the Plan B regulations.

If data indicated that the NHS would be put under “unsustainable pressure,” these measures were implemented.

These rules have been updated to include the Omicron variant.

Plan B consists of the following actions:

People who come into contact with people who have tested positive for Covid-19 will now be required to take daily tests as a result of the new regulations.

Only those who are found to be positive will be required to isolate.

This means that anyone in close contact with a positive Covid case will be able to avoid quarantine by taking daily lateral flow tests under the new rules.

In the coming days, a comprehensive list of Plan B guidance will be made available.

The face-covering regulations will be presented to Parliament today, with the remaining regulations to be presented on Monday, December 13th.

The measures will be debated in Parliament next week, with a vote on Tuesday, December 14th.

