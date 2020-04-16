New Shougang Area to invest 4.9 billion yuan in cultural projects

Beijing’s New Shougang Area, the former premise of China’s largest steel enterprise, will invest 4.9 billion yuan (US$695 million) in four cultural projects, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform announced Tuesday.

Combining industrial heritage protection with regional development planning, the New Shougang Area will launch four cultural projects from 2020 to 2022, including integrating transportation networks in the surrounding area and renovating industrial heritage, improving landscaping and greening work, building skyways, and setting up a film and cultural innovation park.

Bringing about a “cultural renaissance” is a key part of the area’s development mission over the next three years, an official of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform said, adding that the area will draw on the concept of high quality development and city governance to build a new cultural landmark in the Chinese capital.

The transportation integration and industrial heritage innovation project will cover a floor space of 79,000 square meters, including a digital innovation park, and supporting facilities for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The landscaping improvement project will include garden greening and road paving work, as well as the preservation of industrial heritage such as three iconic blast furnaces. The skyway project will transform the existing aerial industrial pipeline and corridor network into skyways for pedestrians.

Renovations on the heritage park’s three furnaces, the square at the east gate, and two lake areas have been completed. The transport integration project and the theater refitting project are underway. A slate of supporting facilities for the Winter Olympics, such as the Winter Olympics Square and the National Winter Training Center, are ramping up construction and commission in the park.

According to a three-year plan for the New Shougang Area, the renovation on the iconic blast furnaces is set to complete by 2021, as are installations of landscaping belts and light show equipment; the skyways and the industrial and cultural spaces are targeted to be built by 2022, complete with green spaces and unique architectures.

The New Shougang Area is planning to build a cultural and leisure complex, and set an example for renovation, combination, and innovation of natural landscapes, the Winter Olympics, and industrial heritage.